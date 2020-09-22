"Edo election is a demonstration of overwhelming acceptance of the Party", PDP youth wing.

Listen to article

The Youths wing of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South east said the outcome of the Edo state governorship election has shown overwhelming acceptance of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Nigerian Populace as a true and peoples oriented Party.

In a statement issued by the PDP Youth leader of the South East , Hon. Chidiebere Egwu, the Party congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for his resounding victory on the poll, adding that Edo People have spoken with one Voice.

Egwu said that the outcome of the Edo election was the beginning of Democratic order in Nigeria's eletoral process.

The Youth Leader also commended Edo Youths for their deep commitment and resilience throughout the struggle despite intimidation and threats.

He noted that Obaseki's victory was a great lesson for politicians who play tin-god with the wishes and voices of the people.

He said: "God is not man. Obaseki's victory is a lesson to politicians who play tin-god. Edo People have accepted PDP because APC is a party of god-fatherism and I want call on the people of Ondo and other States still being controlled by the APC to emulate the Edolites and vote out APC. The APC government is anti-people and government of god - fatherism".

"I want to congratulate the great liberator of Edo politics and Governor-elect, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki for his historic victory on the governorship Election. His victory was God-made. When men of bad-wish gathered to thwart your reelection, God used you to liberate the people of Edo state".

"Your victory is the best gift of democracy to the people of Edo state. We are proud of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the security agencies, media and stakeholders who contributed to the Edo Election.

"The maturity and growth of Democratic order in our Electoral process has just started", Egwu said.