Governor Zulum Appoints New Emir of Biu, Mustapha Umar Maidala

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has appointed new Emir of Biu, HRH Alhahi Mustapha Umar Aliyu, seven days after the death of the late Emir, Alhaji Umar Mustapha Aliyu Biu .

The newly appointed and turbaned Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Aliyu, until his appointment was the Midala of Biu and District Head of Biu East will take over the throne after his father as his first son.

The State Deputy ,Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur while presenting the appointment letter to the new emir on behalf of the Borno State Government congratulated the new emir over his well deserved appointment and wished him God's guidance and protection.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa while reading the content of the appointment letter dated Monday, 21/9/2020 said, the appointment was based on the exercise of the powers conferred on the Executive Governor by section 73(1) of the Borno State Local Government Law ,2000 and section 5 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deportation) Law Cap.25 Laws of Borno State 1994 .

He added that the order may be cited as "the First Class Emir of Biu Appointment Order 2020."

"The Royal Highness, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Midala appointed as first class Emir of Biu to be known and recognized as the Emir of Biu, comprising of Biu, Bayo, Hawul and Kwaya Kusar Local Government Areas with headquarters in Biu."

Midala Mustapha Mai Umar was born on 20/6/1970 to the family of late Emir of Biu Alhaji Umar Mustapha Aliyu.

He attended Biu Central Primary School from 1975 to 1981 and proceeded to Government Community Secondary School Biu in 1983 to 1989.

Midala Mustapha later obtained a Diploma in Local Government Administration at College of Administration and Political Studies (CAPS) Potiskum between 1995 to 1996.

The new emir started his working career as Clerical Assistant with Finance Department, Biu Llocal Government in 1988 and was appointed the District Head of the newly created Biu East District in 1999.

The new emir from 2010 to 2015 proceeded to University of Maiduguri to study Business Education and in march 2016, Midala Mustapha Umar was turbaned as Midala of Biu.

The new emir has also received many meritorious service awards in various fields of human endeavours before his appointment as the new Emir of Biu Emirate and turbaned amidst thousands of people in front of the Biu Emir's palace in Biu town of Biu LGA of the state Monday.