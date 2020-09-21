Only Cowards Beat Women! : A Poem for Alexander Lukashenko

Listen to article

Dear comrade Alexander Lukashenko, in my mother-tongue Lubukusu

Your name carries wisdom of the moment; we pronounce it in another way;

Aleksander Noche sa enko, which translates; 'Alexander just go home'

It's true Alexander Just go home, ninety percent of Belorussia wants you home

A hundred percent of daughters of Europe yearn to see your broad-tall back

On your way home, thy desire to rule against people's will makes you a fortune's fool

Having the mind blurred by fear to accumulate Russia-made-guns for war on women

What a doomsday for you?- it's only cowards that beat women, real men fight poverty

Only to conquer women with love, gentleness, peace, security, fairness, and inclusivity,

Dear comrade Alexander Lukashenko, in my mother-tongue Lubukusu

Your name carries wisdom of the moment; we pronounce it in another way;

Aleksander Noche sa enko, which translates; 'Alexander just go home'

It's true Alexander Just go home, your claim of a hundred-minus-one percent

Victory in the protested elections, is phantasmagoria that only lives in the patiently

Brain of political megalomania, fed by grandeur and paranoia two sly Baphomets,

Ruling selfish hearts of those who dream to reign for life; some social anachronism

Challenged by the spirit of our times, we the living ones that can't bear to watch nations

Under the yoke of violence on women peacefully demonstrating for democratic space,

Dear comrade Alexander Lukashenko, in my mother-tongue Lubukusu

Your name carries wisdom of the moment; we pronounce it in another way;

Aleksander Noche sa enko, which translates; 'Alexander just go home'

It's true Alexander Just go home, the world saw you in Russia pandering

Knowing not to buy anti-Navalny water bottles or a bunch of celebrated riffles

To come and lay siege on women, those slender-tall beautiful daughters of Belorussia

You dream to fix our Nobel Laureate goddess of literature into stark realm of dystopia

Leave this Queen alone, Leave alone Svetlana Tiskhanovskaya the candle in the wind

Shinning on Europe's wynd to freedom, littered with stark barbs on lovers of freedom,



Dear comrade Alexander Lukashenko, in my mother-tongue Lubukusu

Your name carries wisdom of the moment; we pronounce it in another way;

Aleksander Noche sa enko, which translates; 'Alexander just go home'

It's true Alexander Just go home, for the world to rip fruits of soft leadership

From the gentle, calm, relaxed, confident, transparent and sweet-spoken demeanor

In the motherly fiber of the daughter of Europe Svetlana Tiskhanovskaya, give her time

Give leeway to lighting power in the name 'Svetlana', to shine on corridors of power

Eyes of gender freedom to breathe, and wriggle out of blinding pangs of suffocation

From prolixity of a frenetic knee on the neck of democracy, Belorussia cannot breathe!

Dear comrade Alexander Lukashenko, in my mother-tongue Lubukusu

Your name carries wisdom of the moment; we pronounce it in another way;

Aleksander Noche sa enko, which translates; 'Alexander just go home'

It's true Alexander Just go home, guns and coma-giving-anti-Navalny bottles of water

You may get from Russia will kill the body, but can't destroy permanence of the soul

Svetlana's indestructible-cum-gentle soul of rebellion against tyranny of faked elections

This pellagra of falsified elections all over the world, the curse of politics in our times

The hob-goblin of evil-spell hovering Africa, Lo! Svetlana-like souls a desire for ages

That can pronounce boldly an everlasting NO!- to cowardly Patriarchy beating women,

Alexander Opicho writes from, Lodwar, Kenya








