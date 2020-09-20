Obiano Condoles with Dave Umahi and Ebonyi People

Listen to article

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has condoled with the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi and the people of Ebonyi on the tragic motor accident which claimed many lives when a bus reportedly plunged into the Akaeze-Ukwu River in Ivo Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, James Eze, Governor Obiano said that the news of the tragic accident was disheartening and commiserated with Governor Umahi and the entire Ebonyi people on the loss of precious lives.

Said Obiano:

"On behalf of my family and ndi Anambra, I hereby convey my brotherly love and condolences to the people of Ebonyi State. Death usually leaves anguish and pain in its wake. It is even more so when it claimed many lives who will be missed by their loved ones. We hold you and the people of Ebonyi State in our prayers in this moment of grief as we ask God for the peaceful response of the dead."