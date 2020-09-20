Umahi lifts ban on Religious events, public gathering.

Listen to article

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has lifted ban on all public gatherings to include schools, wake keeps, weddings, festivals, religious events and other activities in the state.

In a statement issued and made available to The Nigerian Voice in Abakaliki by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Bar. Orji Uchenna Orji, Governor Umahi said schools across all levels will commence academic activities by October 5.

The statement also said that the lifting of the ban is in exercise of the powers conferred on the governor by provisions of Ebonyi State Coronavirus and other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and Related Matters Law 005 of 2020 and other relevant Laws.

“That all restrictions in respect of movement order on public burials/ wake keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services/ gatherings, etc are hereby lifted,” the statement said.

“That all closures of public places such as event centres, bars, places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, night clubs, cinemas, viewing centres and other such public places are hereby lifted.

“That all restrictions on conduct of business and commercial activities are hereby rescinded.

Meanwhile he noted that there must be continuous adherence to the coronavirus guidelines.

“That all regulations in respect of wearing of facemasks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing are still in force in public places,events and gatherings.”