Edo Election: Nscdc Deploys Additional 1,998 Special Force For Poll

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps “NSCDC”, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has approved the deployment of an additional 1,998 special force of the Corps for Edo Election.

This information was disclosed by his media assistant, Ekunola Gbenga, the CG urged them to be apolitical and “resist any financial inducement while discharging their duties to ensure a free, credible and nonviolent election in the state,” adding the Corps would not hesitate to sanction any officers that compromise the integrity of the Corps during this election.

Deputy Commandant General in-charge of operations, Hillary Kelechi Madu lead the Civil Defence team to provide security during the September 19, governorship poll in Edo State, the DCG would be assisted by a number of Assistant Commandant Generals and Commandants who have all arrived the state since Thursday.

The Special force numbered 1,998 was deployed from other state commands of the federation to assist in the election in Edo State while awaiting more men from other zones. All the riverine areas of the state have been covered with marine men patrolling with their boats. All measures had been put in place towards the attainment of a free, fair and credible election in Edo; Gana said.

While securing elections, you are not permitted inside polling stations with arms, and may only enter at the request of the presiding officer; he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Muslims, Christians in the Corps last week organized prayer sessions for peaceful elections and for successful operations in Edo. They prayed for a peaceful vote and urged electorates to choose their leader in a peaceful manner.

According to the statement, Gana seized the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the Corps personnel already on ground in Edo for their conducts so far, and urged them to keep the flag flying by remaining good ambassadors of the Corps anywhere they are posted to.

Signed

Ekunola Gbenga

Media Assistant to the Commandant General