APCON To Collaborate With National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies (NILDS) On Legislative Branding

Listen to article

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has unveiled its mission to collaborate with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) on legislative branding.

This is contained in a release by the advertising regulatory body in Nigeria, APCON.

Consequently, the Registrar /Chief Executive of APCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo led a delegation from APCON and Brandmark Communications Limited on a courtesy call to the Director-General, Prof. Abubakar O. Suleiman and Management of NILDS.

The release emphasized that "the visit was to review the extent of progress made on the proposed collaboration by the two federal government agencies to further deepen democracy in Nigeria and legislative branding".

Other areas of mutual interest covered in their discussion includes re-branding and Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) support for the legislative arm of the government through the institute, IMC training and education and so forth.

In his address, the Director General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman stated that the institute "is a capacity building and think-tank organ for legislators in Nigeria and indeed the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond".

He noted that the expansion of the mandate of the Institute had made it necessary to collaborate with Civil Society Organisations and other arms of government to further deepen democracy in the country.

Dr. Fadolapo while expressing his appreciation to the Director General, Prof. Suleiman, noted the importance of the legislative arm of the government and the efforts of the Federal Government in establishing a positive and distinct reputation for trustworthiness and a positive set of values for all government arms and agencies.

APCON Registrar assured the Director General that APCON would do its best in providing IMC support to the institute and the legislative arm of the government.

The two institutions are currently working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and framework to define the scope and areas of mutual interest.

In attendance at the meeting were Head, Abuja Zonal Operations, APCON, Mallam Ahmed Yelwa, Head of Legal and Executive Assistant to the Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr. Chukwudi Ezeaba, Mr. Tunde Ashaolu and Mr. Chidiebere Onwumere both of Brandmark Communications Limited for APCON and Director, Special Duties, Dr. Adeyemi Fajingbesi, Director, Democratic Studies, Dr. Adewale Aderemi, Head, Bills and Legislative Drafting, Professor Yusuf Arowosaye, Acting Director, Training and International Cooperation, Hajia Amina Bibi-Farouk and Special Assistant to the DG on Administration, Alhaji Sarafadeen Alabelewe for NILDS.