Northeast Governors appoint Senator Abba Aji forum’s Executive Secretary

The Northeast Governors Forum has appointed Senator Muhammad Abba Aji as executive secretary in charge coordinating the forum’s affairs and head of secretariat for an initial period of 2 years.

Borno State Governor who is chairman of the forum, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum conveyed the appointment in a letter he signed, which was dated September 15, 2020.

“Following the unanimous decision of the Governors of the North East Forum, and in my capacity as the Chairman of the North East Governors Forum (NEGF), it is my honour and pleasure to offer you the position of the Executive Secretary of the North East Governors Forum from the date of this letter”.

“Your academic background and wealth of experience in both public and the private sector, with particular mention to your legislative experience in the National Assembly and corporate experience in the financial sector informed the decision of the Forum on your choice. Your skills and wealth of experience would be valuable to the forum. You will provide administrative and policy assistance towards the attainment of the Forum’s vision and objectives”.

“The appointment will be for an initial period of two (2) years and renewal as appropriate. Your remuneration and other entitlements will be discussed and mutually agreed upon”.

“We look forward to your positive response to this offer and the pleasure of working with you to build a positive working relationship that will benefit the people of the North East region” Zulum wrote in the letter.

Governor Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, communicated the appointment to journalists on Thursday from Maiduguri.

The forum was formed in March 2020 when governors of the northeast first met in Gombe. In August, the governors met in Maiduguri for the second time during which Zulum was elected chairman for a period of two years.