DSS Officer Killed By Kidnappers After Receiving N5m Ransom

Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa, a 33-year-old operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), has reportedly been killed in Katsina. He was murdered even after his abductors received N5 million as ransom.

Bindawa, 33, was kidnapped on Saturday from his residence behind the Federal Secretariat in Katsina.

Late Bindawa alongside his four-year-old son, according to family sources, visited Katsina last Friday to spend the weekend with their relatives when the gory incident occurred.

“The gang stormed the residence at about 10:30pm; he was about entering his residence behind the federal secretariat after returning from our family house when the kidnappers removed him from his car after beating his security guard to coma. We reported the incident to Batagarawa police station but nothing was done”, the source said

“On Sunday, the kidnappers called through his phone line and demanded ₦13 million as ransom before they would release him, but after a series of pleading and negotiations, they agreed to ₦5 million and said we should meet them in Charanchi and give them the money.

“We took the ₦5 million to them on Sunday in Charanchi as negotiated. After the payment, they said we should go and receive him in Kurfi town on Monday morning. But when we reached there, we met his dead body with multiple gunshots on his head, ears and back. We buried him yesterday (Monday)”, he added.