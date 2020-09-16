Bill Gates Loses Father

Listen to article

William Gates Sr., the father of Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, is dead.

The death of the 94-year-old was announced by his son Bill in a statement released via his Instagram account on Tuesday.

He said “My father’s death is a huge loss for our family and to many people whose lives he touched.

“Dad lived a long and meaningful life.

“I never stopped learning from his wisdom, kindness, and humility.

“Melinda and I owe him a special debt because his commitment to serving the community and the world helped inspire our own philanthropy.

“Although he would be the last person to say it, my father’s compassion and generosity will live on in the foundation he helped build.

“As I would always say, my dad was the real Bill Gates.

“He was and will continue to be all the things I strive to be.”

Before his death, Gates was a prominent Seattle attorney.

He was also the founding partner of one of the region’s best-known law firms.