Buhari Didn't Just Divide Nigeria, He Killed Her

In 2015 I said Buhari WOULD divide Nigeria, you didn't believe me.

In 2017 I said Buhari HAD divided Nigeria, you didn't believe me.

In 2019 I said Buhari had pushed Nigeria to the BRINK of disintegration, you didn't believe me.

Today I say unless Buhari retraces his steps and we build bridges between ourselves there will be no Nigeria left by 2023, you do not believe me.

At every point over the last 5 years my words have proved to be prophetic, I have been proved right and I have been vindicated.

Those that doubt my admonitions, counsel and words do so at their own peril and frankly it takes NOTHING from me one way or the other. It is the message that matters and not what you think of the messenger.

The bitter truth is that the greatest catalyst for the disintegration of Nigeria and the most useful and prized gift to those that believe Nigeria ought to break up into pieces is Muhammadu Buhari. He has done more for their cause than any Nigerian living or dead.

He has served their purpose very well because he has not only totally divided Nigeria and destroyed our country's sense of national cohesion and unity but he has also butchered her, hacked her into pieces and buried her in many different locations!

A precious egg called Nigeria was placed into his hands in 2015 but he has crushed its shell, broken its spirit and destroyed its soul.

Today you see and hear hundreds of thousands of sons and daughters of the South West, led by men and women like George Akinola and Shola Salako, proudly marching and demonstrating in the streets of the capitals of many of the western powers demanding for the right of self-determination and the establishment of the sovereign and independent state of Oduduwa.

Today you see and hear millions of Igbo youths all over the world, led by titanic warriors and formidable men like Nnamdi Kanu, Tony Nnandi and Ralph Uwazuruikwe., defying the odds, risking their lives and liberty and demanding for a referendum in the South East and the establishment of the Republic of Biafra.

Today you see and hear hundreds of thousands of wild-eyed, fearless, fired-up and angry young men and women all over the South South and in the creeks of the Niger Delta, led by men and women like Asari Dokubo and Anniko Briggs, who are more than ready to take their destiny into their own hands, break free from bondage and march out of Nigeria with all their oil.

Today you see and hear hundreds of thousands of determined, emboldened, fiery and courageous young men and women in the Middle Belt like Obadiah Mailafia, Jonathan Asake and Ibrahim Bunu, fearlessly speaking up for the millions of people in their zone who have been subjected to the indifference, callousness, wickedness, tyranny and subjugation of the Buhari regime.

Today you see and hear millions of the bold and fearless youths of the core north itself, led by a new generation of brave, determined, proud, strong and extremely tough young men like Nastura Asheer Sherrif and Shettima Yerima, speaking out in anger and screaming "enough of this barbaric carnage" that they are witnessing on a daily basis and that has plagued their farms, towns and streets.

If this collective anger is not well managed, if these concerns, challenges and agitations are not handled with sensitivity, understanding, restraint, wisdom and care and if the Buhari administration continues to display its characteristic contempt, impunity and disdain for the concerns, fears and will of the people, we may be pushed over the brink and our country may well be plunged into a long, terrible and catastrophic conflict in which millions will die and no-one will or can win.

Sadly today in Nigeria we are no longer our brothers keeper and the noble concepts and exemplary virtues of love, kindness, charity, mutual respect, peaceful co-existence and treating our neighbours as we would ourselves have become scarce commodities.

Sadly we have become a failed state of shattered dreams and angry people, sitting on a keg of gunpowder and on the brink of yet another civil war.

For this, coupled with his other numerous atrocities and failures, history will judge President Muhammadu Buhari harshly and posterity will not be kind to him.