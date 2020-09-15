Why African Leadership University (ALU) is Leading Africa and the world

Listen to article

The President of African Leadership University (ALU), Chrispher O.H. Williams has identified why the 21st century compliant institution is poised to build over three million ethically entrepreneurial leaders on the continent and beyond.

In a media chat, Williams explained that the university's core values such as 21st century skills, personalised learning, global networking, values and character as well as industry-ready products would challenge the world positively.

He stressed that some of the ALU's unique selling points are courses like Global Challenges, Entrepreneurship and International Business and Trade which make the products of the university industry driven and relevant.

According to him, this is why ALU emerged as number one innovative company in Africa 2019 and number 39 in the world.Williams believes that this positioning has recognized African Leadership University as a university for the future.

He added that "as a leadership development university, we are inescapably linked to the obligation to find solutions to the world’s biggest challenges — including and especially racism.

"At African Leadership University, we are creating consequential leaders seeking a life of significance and impact on the continent and around the world."

The social media handles of the university corroborate with the following testament :

"Everyone’s different—including you. That’s why at ALU, we don’t do 'one size fits all' education. ALU’s Leadership Core program and the first year of real work experience will prepare you for our unique approach to individualized learning. We build the skills that you, as a young leader and entrepreneur will need for the future. Harness the characteristics essential for creating a mission-based life of impact and purpose. All ALU students develop 21st-century skills and network that will remain relevant amidst rapid global change".

In another testimonial by The Jack Ma Foundation’s Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative, it was recorded that "Since its founding, ALU has shown great commitment to fulfilling the mission of educating 3 million leaders by 2030. Our disruptive learning model, access to networks, as well as our strong values have continuously moulded our students into innovative leaders who are determined to create a positive impact on the African continent". ALU inaugurated its first campus site in September 2015 in Mauritius and now has sites in Rwanda and Kenya while prospecting to roll out more over the next few years."

ALU is a network of world-class tertiary educational institutions aimed at developing Africa's future leaders.