All Nigerian domestic airports To Resume Flight Operations - Hadi Sirika

Listen to article

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced the reopening of all domestic airports for flight operations.

The minister made the announcement at the Presidential Taskforce, PTF, on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Commercial flight operations were suspended in March, following the confirmation of the country’s index case of COVID-19 on February 27, 2020.

However, domestic flights resumed in selected airports in July, while the international airspace was reopened in September — in Lagos and Abuja.

According to Sirika, while other airports were allowed to reopen after meeting the requirements on COVID-19 protocols, private charter flights operating on the international airspace would require approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“Regarding approvals for flights within the country — domestic approvals — all airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports,” he said.

“However, those airports that are private airports — government-approved airports — the operators should check the safety status with the NCAA (Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority). Such airports like Jalingo, Uyo, Asaba, Gombe, Nasarawa, Damaturu, etc.

“So, you won’t need any approvals from the minister, but you should kindly check the status of these airports with the NCAA which is normal.

“However, all flights out of the country and into the country that are private charter will still need approvals for those kinds of flights, including technical stops.”