Uba Business Series To Support Sme’s, Business Owners With Brand Positioning, Marketing Strategies

Listen to article

In its continuous bid to support the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME) and equip them with the necessary tools to strengthen and sustain their businesses, Pan African Financial Institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to organise another edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series.

The UBA Business Series which is held quarterly, is an MSME Workshop and a capacity building initiative where leading business leaders share insights on best practices for running successful businesses in the face of huge economic challenges. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic presented a huge challenge to many entrepreneurs and to help mitigate potential losses, UBA through its business series has been providing businesses with essential tips that would help re-evaluate their models and strategies as they wade through these uncertain times.

The topic for this edition of the UBA Business Series is ‘Brand Positioning and Marketing for Businesses Post COVID 19’, and it will hold on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 via Microsoft Teams.UBA will be hosting the Managing Director, Nitro 121, Mr Lampe Omoyele, a brand management professional, who will give businessleaders and upcoming entrepreneurs tips on the best ways to ensure their businesses survive especially in the wake of the pandemic. Omoyele who is also the Founding Partner, The Lucent Consulting Company, is a widely respected business leader and mentor in the marketing and advertising industry of sub-Saharan Africa.

The event which is open to all participants will be held virtually starting at 2pm WAT on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and interested participants can register here , or via http://bit.ly/UBABusinessSeriesReg .

UBA’s Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Jude Anele, who spoke ahead of the workshop, said with his vast experience in brand management, Omoyele will point small business owners in the direction needed to galvanise their brands and position it in such a way as to attract the right customers.

Anele pointed out UBA’s unending commitment and deep passion to help small businesses, which according to him, remains the engine of any developing economy. “We are well aware that small businesses are the backbone of the economy in every country. In many climes, businesses with fewer than 100 employees account for 98.2% of all businesses. This no doubt aptly captures the importance of SMEs to a thriving economy which is why UBA is committed to seeing them flourish.”

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, said the bank’s passion is hinged on ensuring that customers and entrepreneurs run businesses that can stand the test of time with requisite knowledge and experience required to take their businesses to the next level.

She explained that the seminar is open to all business owners and leaders across Nigeria, adding that intending participants can register quickly to be part of the invaluable experience.

United Bank for Africa is a leading pan-African financial institution offering banking services to more than twenty million customers globally. With footprint in 20 African countries and presence globally in the United Kingdom, the USA and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.