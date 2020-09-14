Commercial Bus Collides With Train In Lagos (Photos + Video)

Listen to article

A passenger bus has collided with a train at PWD area of Lagos, Lagos State of Nigeria, with seven people escaping death.

The accident occurred around 8:12am on Monday.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE with six passengers had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said there was no loss of lives as the agency was able to extricate the passengers from the bus.

”The Agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life. Casualties have been provided with on site medical care and discharged.

”Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses are reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays.

”The wreckage of the bus has been safely removed to allow for free flow of commuter traffic,” he said.

“A trainran into a Volkswagen T4 busat the ARENA crossing, pushing it to Oshodi U-bridge. Onlookers causing more harm than good. Men on ground, Necessary Agencies”, LASEMA twitted.



https://t.co/D6BeQFThiL

[9:03AM] #TrainAccident #AccidentUpdate #Oshodi

Recovery of the remains of the bus involved in the train Accident is on going by men of @followlasema @followlastma on ground to manage the ensuing traffic. #PatienceisKey #DriveSafe #FollowLastma pic.twitter.com/lWVpms9duX — LASTMA (@followlastma) September 14, 2020