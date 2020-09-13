Intersociety Releases Special Report On Emene Massacre

Listen to article

Sunday, 13th September 2020 Report On : Emene Shootings & Killings Of Sunday, 23rd August 2020 Perpetrated By Personnel Of Nigerian Army (82 Div), Enugu State Police Command & Enugu State Directorate Of State Security Service

About Intersociety

International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law is a leading research and investigative human rights organization in Nigeria registered and formed in 2008, to promote and advance civil liberties & rule of law, democracy and governance accountability and public security and safety. Intersociety is led by professionals and grassroots activists including criminologists, security studies and peace and conflict resolution experts, lawyers, journalists, etc. See our website for more details at www.intersociety-ng.org.

General Background

The Emene Community High School is located in Emene, along Enugu-Abakiliki Road and situated between Catholic owned St Paul International Institute and St Joseph Girls’ College (formerly Emene Girls’ High School). Immediately after the Emene Community High School and St Joseph Girls’ College are situated Construction Primary School and St Joseph Catholic Church Parish. Opposite the Emene Community High School is age-long St Patrick Secondary School. In other words, the area is sacredly a ‘Mission and School Environment’, dominated by several lawful religious, schooling, sports and other social activities. Historically, St Joseph Patrick Secondary School is an ancient mission school that has produced eminent persons of Igbo and non Igbo extraction including one of Nigeria’s renowned physicists, Prof Justin Akujieze of Ekwenche Igbo Research Institute in Chicago, the United States; a pioneer student of the School.

The Community High School, Emene, in particular and the area, in general, has for decades, played host to a litany of lawful social gatherings (peaceful assemblies) and activities. These include Sunday Church services by Catholics and Pentecostals. On Saturdays, similar religious services by Jewish and African religionists are hosted by the area including the Emene Community High School, which also plays host to other social gatherings such as pre or post church service meetings and night vigils. Beyond the referenced litany of religious activities, the Emene Community High School is also famously known for decades, for playing host to leisure and mental rehearsal activists and various sporting activities such as football, athletics, physical fitness and martial arts exercises.

Owing to these, the School’s Premises or Field also attracts food vendors and energy/soft drinks and sachet water sellers, etc. The area, therefore, is usually jam-packed with several weekend lawful social activities. These are contrary to “security and intelligence reports” by the Enugu Directorate of State Security Service and the Enugu State Police Command that “the area particularly the Emene Community High School’s Field is a ground where terrorists are receiving arms training” and “training grounds and hideouts for armed hoodlums”.

Shooting & Massacre At Emene High School : By several eyewitnesses’ accounts, the Community High School, Emene, had on Saturday, 22nd August 2020 played host to hundreds of “Shabbat (Sabbath Day) Worshippers” or Jewish religionists and their Christian counterparts who are mainly pro Biafra activists of Jewish and Christian religious faiths. The worship activities continued into the night of same day with a night vigil. The night vigil had involved the Christian section and the Shabbat section, to be rounded off with a joint sermon and a meeting the following day being Sunday, 23rdAugust 2020. The School also hosted members of Pentecostal Churches who had converged for their Sunday church services on that fateful day.

In the early morning of Sunday, 23rd August 2020 between the dismissal hours of the Catholic’s 5.30am mass service and beginning of its 7.am mass of the nearby St Joseph Catholic Church, armed operatives of the State Security Service stormed the venue in about four Hilux vans loaded with its armed personnel. By the time the armed SSS stormed the venue, early morning jugglers, martial arts activists, footballers, food vendors and sachet water and soft/energy drinks sellers, etc had already converged in the School’s Field/Premises for their various lawful assemblies and activities highlighted above.

The total number of law abiding citizens including pro Biafra worshippers and sports activists converged and engaging in different social activities within the School’s Premises was in multiple hundreds. They excluded passers-by, congregants of the nearby St Joseph Catholic Church Parish and residing members of its Clergy and teaching staff of St Paul International Institute as well as other residents of the area. Violent and in murderous mood, the SSS operatives cordoned off all the School’s entries and exits. They barely shouted “everybody lie face down unmoved” when they opened fire with live bullets shooting in different directions with intent to massacre; forcing the gathered and converging religious worshippers and sports activists, etc, to run amok or helter or skelter for their lives. Before being withstood by some pro Biafra activists bearing anti bullet charms, scores had already been gunned down (i.e. shot at close range and battered with live bullets).

Angered by the murderous shootings and gunning down of scores of innocent and defenseless citizens; the victims including nearby residents took to the street and formed clusters amidst SSS operatives’ live bullets raining everywhere. The shootings by SSS operatives only got to a halt when some pro Biafra activists bearing anti bullet charms physically confronted and withstood them; forcing them to retreat and escape; and it was at that point that luck ran out of two of its personnel (Odili and another) who were caught and clubbed to death by angry mobs.

It was also at the point of their retreat that the complicit Director of SSS, Enugu Directorate, Mr.. Obande Olotu, an Idoma-Benue born, was signaled by his retreating operatives and he put a call across to complicit Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Alhaji Ahmad Abdurrahman, a Fulani Muslim from Bauchi State, who unilaterally, magisterially and illegally deployed the Joint Security Taskforce, comprising soldiers, SSS and Air Force personnel as well as Police SARS, Police Anti Cult and Police Anti Terrorism squads, etc and ordered them to shoot at close range and kill any defenseless citizen sighted in the area.

The complicit Commissioner of Police (Alhaji Ahmad Abdurrahman) of Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force was not alone in his clear act of butchery, hate and crude policing as he also put a call across to AIG Danmallam Mohammed, another Fulani-Hausa Muslim from Katsina State, who is AIG in charge of the newly established Police Zone 13 in Anambra State. The AIG conspiratorially partook in the invasion and massacre of unnamed and defenseless Judeo-Christian citizens of Igbo extraction by swiftly ordering for deployment of Police SARS, Police Anti Cult and Police Anti Terrorism squads, etc from Anambra State.

The deployed Anambra Police squads not only participated in the massacre but were also involved in the post massacre mass arrests and house-to-house raids and terrorization of the defenseless residents and passersby in the area. A member of Police Anti Cult in Anambra State confirmed their participation in the ‘operation’ (massacre).

Further, in the murderous operation (JTF invasion) that lasted from around 8.am to several hours, if not throughout the day, church services and sporting activities in the area were not only violently disrupted, but were abruptly dismissed. The arena was turned into a massacre scene. This is to the extent that the invading and murderous security personnel particularly soldiers not only armed themselves with live bullet loaded rifles but also with sharp machetes, axes, clubs, metals, etc so as to use them to club or hit to death any pro Biafra activist caught bearing anti bullet charms.

The arena was turned into a war zone or ‘a war between the war-like armed security forces and the defenselessly unnamed citizens’. In the end, dozens were killed and dozens fatally shot and injured. Dozens were also arrested on the spot by SSS, Nigerian Army and Police and detained and still being held without trial amidst custodial torture and other inhuman treatments or punishments. Among the slain and wounded victims were pro Biafra activists, church congregants, sports activists and passers-by. Scores, including the badly shot and injured have gone missing and may most likely never be found alive.

Casualty Figures : By combined independent reports and eyewitnesses’ accounts, no fewer than 30 defenseless citizens of Judeo-Christian citizens of Igbo extraction were massacred by the trio of the Enugu State Directorate of SSS, the soldiers of the 82 Div of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force, Enugu State Command. While the 82 Div has Major Gen Lasis Adeboye as its General Officer Commanding, the Enugu State Police Command is under CP, Alhaji Ahmad Abdurrahman. The Enugu State Directorate of SSS was during the massacre headed by Mr. Obande Olotu, an Idoma-Benue born. He was swiftly transferred barely a day or two after the massacre and replaced with an Imo State born Director.

Casualty figures and the number of the wounded would have been higher but for a short interval between when SSS operatives retreated and when the Joint Security Taskforce including soldiers, Air Force, SSS and various Police murderous squads arrived. They had stormed the arena fully armed and in over 16 Hilux Vans. During the short interval, church services were violently disrupted and abruptly dismissed and some entrapped citizens managed to escape. Some attending morning church services were unlucky as they were trapped and cut in the crossfire. One of them is Citizen Abraham Ani, caught on his way church service to St Joseph Catholic Church Parish, Emene.

Over 30 Defenseless Civilians Died In The Massacre : Scores of defenseless citizens, numbering not less than 30 were shot and killed during the massacre; with many dying on the spot and some dying while escaping or in their hiding following loss of so much blood and lack of immediate and adequate medical attention. Also some especially those bearing anti bullet charms apprehended alive particularly by soldiers and Police SARS/Anti Cult/Anti Terror operatives are likely to have been macheted or axed or clubbed to death or ‘wasted’ in custody after being arrested alive and confirmed to be beyond ‘bullet penetration. It is also strongly suspected that those badly wounded who were among those arrested and taken away by soldiers or SSS or Police are mostly likely to have been “wasted” in custody.

While the murderous SSS operatives that first went for the murderous operation retreated and escaped with no confirmed bodies of the slain, the Service’s operatives had shot and critically wounded scores of defenseless citizens, with some likely dying on the spot or while trying to escape following loss of so much blood. The mother massacre had taken place when the complicit Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, illegally deployed the Joint Security Force or JTF and ordered them to shoot and massacre. Deployment of JTF, by convention, is exclusively the prerogative of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, who is also its Chairman and funder and deployment of same is strictly restricted to situations of extreme public security threats such as inter-communal bloody conflict.

Therefore, from our generally gathered information and analysis, it is most likely that soldiers of the 82 Div killed and took away not less than 15 corpses, Enugu State Police Command over ten and SSS about seven including it two slain personnel; bringing the total to not less than 30. Apart from two of the shot victims/witnesses interviewed who confirmed counting not less than 15 dead bodies, a journalist with a mainstream newspaper also told Intersociety that “he counted ten corpses from the Police side when he arrived at the end of the massacre. The ten included two slain SSS operatives, one non native burnt alive for videoing the massacre and seven other slain citizens”.

The journalist further told Intersociety that (complicit) CP, Abdurrahman Ahmad told him, when asked about the whereabouts of the dead victims, that “it is left for other security agencies who participated (i.e. SSS, Nigerian Army, etc) to account for the number of the dead, the wounded and the arrested in their custody”. It was also confirmed that the trio of Army, SSS and Police squads who participated in the massacre had separately made away with the corpses, the wounded and the arrested.

Included in the over 30 slain defenseless citizens were about four slain bodies retrieved by their friends and relatives and hurriedly buried while in a certain hospital/mortuary located outside the massacre scene, about five corpses hurriedly retrieved from the scene of the massacre were deposited by their friends and relatives; with likelihood of them being hurriedly buried. Scores also went missing; with their relatives and friends secretly looking for them till date. It has become a herculean task locating the identities and relatives of the dead, the shot and injured and survivors and passersby arrested during and after the massacre. Videos and photos have also gone viral in the media showing soldiers and Police breaking homes, torturing and arresting defenseless citizens in Emene and environs; all in a bid to erase traces of their atrocious acts and levy war against defenseless population of Enugu State.

Traced Dead/Missing Citizens