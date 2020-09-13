Again, crescent Varsity Product Shines

Listen to article

A final-year student of Bola Ajibola College of Law (BACOLAW), Crescent University, Abeokuta Miss Simbiat Lola Ayinke has emerged Nigerian Female Law Student of the Year 2020. She led the pack of other contestants from Nigerian public and private universities.

As an icing on the cake, she also clinched the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) Social Personality of the Year 2020.

In a media chat, Simbiat Lola expressing delight, said the feat would have been impossible,stressing that " BACOLAW of Crescent University, Abeokuta, gave me a platform to really discover myself."

Receiving the news, the Proprietor His Excellency Judge Bola Ajibola congratulated the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila and the Dean of BACOLAW, Prof. Momodu Kassim-Momodu for promoting the academic and moral excellence for which the university was founded.

It will be recalled that two of the products of BACOLAW, Miss Zainab Akinde and Qudus Akintola Abass had, in recent times, bagged a first-class at the Nigerian Law School call to bar, putting Crescent University at the forefront of universities offering law as a course of study in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking on her roles at Crescent University Chapter of Law Students' Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), Simbiat said she had been able to lead students from law and other departments as an exemplary leader through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Society she founded alongside her colleagues.

She explained further that "I am currently the head Judicature for Lawsan Crescent University chapter. I am also a member of various societies in the school from Nigerian Society of International Law, Human Rights Society to Maritime Society".

She eulogized the Dean of BACOLAW, Prof. Momodu Kassim-Momodu and other lecturers in the college for guiding her through academics and competitions.

She also acknowledged contributions made by a member of board of trustees, Prince Adesegun Ajibola (SAN), saying that " ever since he was appointed our guardian at the ADR society, he has introduced us to opportunities which helped us grow and develop as ADR enthusiasts and law students .