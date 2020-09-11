Listen to article

What can I say?

What do I know?

Only a drop

A drop of an ocean

You're all the ocean

WORDS

APPRECIATION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT...

If I read voraciously, I pay homage to Oluga Master

If I am curious for more, I give it to Braimoh

If I bring the world to my table,I doff my hat for Mother Ajayi

If I ever learnt rudiments of the Language, I salute Odumosu Commissioner

If I now write speeches for the Noble,I praise GM Sulaimon

If I was groomed from sports underdog,kudos to Sofoluwe, the Sports master

I was only a lackey

From the slum of Ojuwoye Market

I raised my head

I raised my hope

I crossed the railway line

To joined your esteemed team

At Angus Memorial High School, Igbobi

My Alma mater, you are great

My AMOSA '91,you are greatest

What do I know

Without sipping from your ocean?

I am a drop

Only a drop

So negligible

God bless Okuboyejo

God bless AMOSA '91

God bless AMHOSA general

You're great OCEANS.

*Ode to Angus Memorial High School,Igbobi, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria