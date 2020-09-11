Ahrc Observes World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, 2020

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the world’s community in recognizing and observing the World Suicide Prevention Day that falls on September 10.

World Suicide Prevention Day is dedicated to raising awareness and advancing education regarding suicide. It’s a day of collaborative efforts to help prevent tragic loss of life as suicide deaths are preventable deaths that cause pain and suffering to survivors and loss of human capital to society.

2020 has been a very difficult year so far. Conflict, economic insecurity, health issues and social isolation increase the risk for suicide. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has released troubling numbers about the deteriorating mental health of the nation due to Covid-19 and the loss of jobs and social connection. It is our collective responsibility to take care of each other and be alert to signs of mental stress in our friends, family and people we care about. We should be aware of the signs of trouble and help whenever we can or direct those in need of help to sources that can help.

Suicide is illegal in most countries and prohibited. However, law to punish those attempting to end their life is not the solution, it is a serious problem. We urge all countries to decriminalize attempted suicide and provide adequate resources to suicide prevention.

“We are all our brother’s and sister’s keepers,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “In suicide prevention, we are all part of the solution,” added Hamad.

CDC report on Covid-19 and mental health: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm#:~:text=The%20coronavirus%20disease%202019%20(COVID,anxiety%20disorder%20and%20depressive%20disorder

Advice for coping with stress can be accessed on the CDC website: WWW.CDC.Gov.

Advice to parents and caregivers from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America can be accessed at:https://www.bgca.org/