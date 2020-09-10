Borno resettles 750 households, each received N50,000

Listen to article

Borno State Government on Thursday resettled 750 households who are residents of Kawuri, a community in Konduga Local Government Area. Each household comprising of not less than 6 family members.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur has directed a low-cost house, and N50,000 cash resettlement package be given to each household to pick up their means of livelihood.

Varieties of food items, mosquito nets, mats, and blankets were also distributed to each members of the household.

The State Commissioner, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement, Engr. Mustapha Gubio led the returning IDPs after a brief ceremony from Maiduguri back to their ancestral town. He presented a letter of allocation to the respective heads of the households.

“We are here on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, he has approved for each household, 10 bags of 25 kg rice, 10 bags of beans, 10 bags of grinded maize, 10 gallons of 3 liters cooking oil, 10 sets of bedding materials, cooking utensils, mats, 10 Blankets, and 10 mosquito nets” Gubio said.

He added that the internally displaced persons who took refuge at various IDPs camps within Maiduguri and environs have willingly opted to return to their ancestral town to pick up the pieces of their lives.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on humanitarian affairs, Special Adviser on reconstruction, Hon Abulrahman Abdul Kareem, and Chairperson of the State Emergency Agency, Hajjia Yabawa Kolo.

The District head of Kawuri, Malam Lawan Awa, who was excited to return home after years of displacement applauds Governor Zulum's gesture to the returning IDPs.