Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Pledges To Continue To Partner With The Military And Other Security Agencies

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa today pledged that the Delta State Government will continue to partner with the military and other security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and property in both the state and the South-South region.

Governor Okowa said this during a courtesy visit from Major General Olubunmi Irefin, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 6th Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, came on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Asaba.

"The partnership between the state and security agencies has helped to guarantee the safety and security of lives and property and has also made Delta an investor-friendly destination," Governor Okowa said.