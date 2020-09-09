Gov. Zulum visits NDPHC, Demands for 132 kV Electricity for Dikwa, Marte

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was at headquarters of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NEPHC) to make passionate request for extension of 132 Kilovolt electricity line from Maiduguri to Dikwa and Marte.

The Governor was received by the company’s top management, led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo on Wednesday afternoon in Abuja.

He was accompanied by a former Borno State Deputy Governor, Adamu Shettima Dibal and some Government officials.

Powering Marte will aide CBDA’s irrigation

Governor Zulum in his remarks, told NDPHC’s management that connecting 132 kV line to Marte in northern Borno will power machines for irrigation activities operated by the Chad Basin Development Authority. He noted that when put to maximum use, Chad basin’s irrigation activities have potentials of meeting 30% of Nigeria’s food requirement.

Governor Zulum who was in Marte twice this year over resuscitation of CBDA’s irrigation equipment, said resumption of activities will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs for communities and families affected by boko haram’s killings and displacement.

He also urged the NDPHC to also consider the possibility of reaching Gamboru through Dikwa given the short distance between the two local government areas.

Wants Gwoza connected from Bama

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum also requested that the Niger Delta Power Holding Company make effort to extend its already established power infrastructure in Bama to neighboring Gwoza.

He said doing so will help in continued multi-stakeholder efforts to restore livelihoods and social services after setbacks caused by the violence of boko haram.

Zulum paid glowing tribute to the Chief Executive Officer, Management and Staff of the NDPHC for establishing power infrastructure in Bama and other parts of Borno state.

The Governor said the company had shown compassion for the people of Borno who actually deserve all the support available in the country, in order to aid restoration efforts.