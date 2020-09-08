As Anambra Smart City Births At Nkwell-ezunaka

Listen to article

From all indications, Anambra's first smart city is a success story right from conception and execution. Sired on Governor Obiano's Aku Luo unò policy and dream of a 21st century town with state of the art and eco-friendly infrastructure. The Anambra Luxury Place Estate was predicated on the State's Public Private Partnership (PPP) template and consummated with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Anambra and Rotech Energy Services Limited, a real estate and energy services group of companies.

Chief Executive of Rotech Energy Services Ltd, Chief Austin Oguejiofor (Onwa Enugwu-Ukwu)

The reality of the smart city dawned on many who expressed pleasant surprise on arrival at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area on 3rd September 2020. The occasion was the Groundbreaking Ceremony by the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike). The undulating picturesque landscape of the smart city, dotted with already completed houses of various shades and designs, is a delight to behold.

The Anambra Luxury Place Estate is valued at USD14m. Anambra State owns a 18% equity in the estate, being the cost of 50 hectares of land valued at USD2.5m. The investor, Rotech Energy Services Ltd, owns 82% equity worth USD11.5m.

Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike)

Governor Obiano described the estate as a modern, smart and hitech city, and encouraged Ndi Anambra to buy property in the city. According to Gov Obiano, "what we are building here is a smart city. It is very close to Anambra state International Cargo Airport, Umueri. The closeness of the estate to the airport, the commercial city of Onitsha and the capital city, Awka makes it a choice location."

"My administration has remained committed "to creating enabling environment and business opportunities in Anambra State by providing security, strengthening the private sector, creating wealth and uplifting our communities," the Governor emphasized.

(L-R): Chief Executive of Rotech Energy Services Ltd, Chief Austin Oguejiofor (Onwa Enugwu-Ukwu) and Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike) at the Groundbreaking Ceremony held recently.

He commended the Chief Executive of Rotech Energy Services Ltd, Chief Austin Oguejiofor (Onwa Enugwu-Ukwu), for embracing the Aku luo uno Think Home philosophy and making such a fantastic project a reality.

The Commissioner for Housing, Architect Michael Okonkwo, praised the developer for adopting what he described as an "off-plan development strategy through which the Ministry ensures that housing is more than just a shelter." He noted that the development of the Luxury Estate explores underground infrastructure systems including, power, sewage etc thereby ensuring good interconnection and environmental friendly practices.

Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike) flanked by (Left) Chief Executive of Rotech Energy Services Ltd, Chief Austin Oguejiofor (Onwa Enugwu-Ukwu) at the Groundbreaking Ceremony held recently.

Earlier, Chairman of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr Jide Ikeakor, said that the Luxury Estate is a testament to the success story of PPP in Anambra State and called on other investors to emulate the Rotech Energy example.

The man of the moment and Chairman of Rotech Energy Services Limited, promoters of the Anambra Luxury Place Estate, Chief Austin Oguejiofor, thanked Governor Obiano for the opportunity and secure environment in the state which made it possible for the company to answer the Aku luo uno call. He restated his commitment to the project and called on other investors to take advantage of the friendly business environment in Anambra.

Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike) flanked by (Left) Chief Executive of Rotech Energy Services Ltd, Chief Austin Oguejiofor (Onwa Enugwu-Ukwu) and (Right)Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Uche Okafor at the Groundbreaking Ceremony held recently.

Though there are other estates serving the interest of the low and middle income across the state, the Anambra Luxury Place Estate Nkwelle Ezunaka stands out amongst several other new real estate developments under the Obiano administration. There is no doubt that the Estate's contemporary and distinctive smart features can compete favourably with other highbrow communities in Nigeria.

Ozumba writes from Urunnebo, Enugwu-Ukwu.