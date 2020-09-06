Royal Garden Estate Begins House Numbering, Proposes Street Naming

Listen to article

The Executive Members of Royal Garden Estate, Akole, Oke-Ata,Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, have begun tagging of buildings in the Community Development Area (CDA) of the State for easy location and identification of buildings.

Arising from its weekly meeting, the EXCO led by its Chairman, Alhaji Nofiu Tiamiyu described the step as part of development projects penciled down by his team for 2020.

The house number tags,which bear the name of Royal Garden Estate (RGE), block and plot numbers conspicuously embossed on a green plastic were nailed on all occupied buildings of the estate.

Landlords of the estate were excited to see the executive members of the community development association as early as 7am tagging their houses with specific identification numbers.

The Public Relations Officer of the estate, Mr Moshood Obasa in a release described "the community efforts as a welcome development which will aid easy identification and access to buildings in the community.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the estate, Alhaji Nofiu Tiamiyu stated that the street naming would be done in conjunction with Abeokuta North Local Government.

He also unveiled that community efforts were in top gears to procure a new electrification transformer. This,he said, was necessary to rescue the community from epileptic supply from an overburdened transformer serving several communities in the area.

Recall that Royal Garden Estate had,early in the year, embarked on a massive digging of drainage, as well as construction of culverts, across the community to avert flooding.