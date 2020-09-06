Benefits of the 20-year E-Customs concession

Listen to article

The Federal Executive Council on September 2 signed-on to one of the most significant concession projects in the history of Nigeria with the 20-year Nigeria Customs Automation Scheme. The project involves using technology to drive all processes and procedures in the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS and would lead to exponential increments in productivity, returns and process management.

The E-Customs project has a value of $3.1billion, but Nigeria will not spend a dime directly. The country will instead gain $176billion returns over 20 years from the $3.1b estimated expenditure granted to the concessionaire.

Finance, Budget, and National Planning Minister, Hajia Zainab Ahmed announced the concession and its details after the FEC meeting. “The purpose of the memo we presented to Council was for a project that will enable the complete automation of the NCS processes and procedures using the application of information technology in all aspects of Customs administration,” she announced.

Mrs Ahmed added: “So, Council today ratified Mr President’s approval for the PPP concession for 20 years to Messrs E-Customs HC Project Limited as a concessionaire for the delivery of customs modernisation project.

“This is a project that will not have a direct cost to the government. The investors are providing the financings, and this revenue will be deployed in three phases. They will look over the investment in the concessionary period of 20 years.”

The Customs Modernisation Project will deploy technology extensively. It is akin to the regular Build, Operate and Transfer schemes that operate in infrastructure projects. The Messrs E-Customs HC Project Limited consortium will invest their resources of money, expertise, human capital and time to develop and deliver a new, automated customs service to Nigeria.

The Federal Government went for the scheme because of the many benefits it promises to deliver.

The Nigeria Customs Automation Scheme is a presidential initiative on customs modernisation, e-customs project and, especially the establishment of a digital/paperless customs administration. It will change the mode of administration and results from the running of Nigeria’s 82 border stations significantly.

The Customs Automation Scheme will deliver a single-window model of cargo clearance. Other benefits include, but not limited to: