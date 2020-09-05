Ahrc Wishes Everyone A Safe And Pleasant Labor Day Holiday:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) wishes all Americans a pleasant and safe Labor Day holiday. Labor day is this Monday, September 7, 2020.

Labor Day is a national holiday that is over 100 years old. It is observed in the U.S, Canada, and other industrialized nations. Labor Day is an occasion to honor and remember the pioneers of the labor rights movement who have helped shape the nation's foundation and its future. Labor Day honors those who have built our country.

AHRC salutes the labor movement and all the members of the labor force. Labor Day serves as a reminder that work and a living wage are human rights.

The history of our country shows that protecting the human rights of workers has been an ongoing struggle. This is more crucial during the Covid19 crisis especially for essential workers of all professions. Safety regulations, overtime pay, hazard pay, and other regulations were devised to protect the rights of American workers. The right to a safe working environment is a human right. On this Labor Day, we should remember that despite living in the richest country in the world, we have growing income inequality. This growing income inequality is a threat the country's democracy.

On this day we also remember the enslaved laborers, African American slaves, whose forced labor helped build this country while enduring countless hardships and abuses.Labor Day is their day too.

AHRC wishes everyone a safe and pleasant Labor Day weekend holiday. We urge everyone to follow CDC and other health authorities' directives as to social distancing and wearing masks. Covid-19 continues to be a pandemic.

"As we celebrate Labor Day, we must not forget that it is not just a day to spend time with friends and family, it is a day to honor the working class of this country," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We honor the working class's contributions, past and present, by building a more just society that recognizes and fairly compensates them for their contributions," added Hamad.