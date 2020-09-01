Nigerian youths honour Uzodimma with bridge builder, pan-Nigerian award  

Listen to article

Youths from all parts of Nigeria have honoured Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State Hope with an award as a bridge builder, a detribalized leader and most outstanding Pan-Nigerian Governor in the country today.

They also described the governor as the most outstanding and committed promoter of national unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

The youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders in Nigeria (CENYLON) led by their National President, Mohammed Salihu Danlani and the Deputy National President of Ohanaeze Youths, Dr. Kingsley Dozie, took the position on Tuesday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri, Imo State when they came to bestow different awards and recognitions on the Governor.

Referencing the Governor’s several peaceful engagements between the Hausas and the Igbos, appointments of non-Imo indigenes into his cabinet and seizing every opportunity that comes his way to always preach the message of a united Nigeria, the coalition said they found him worthy of their meritorious award, particularly now that the world is celebrating International World Youth Day.

Gov ernor Hope Uzodimma (c), Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku (4th left), Chairman Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria, Mohammed S Danlami (3rd right), Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu (3rd left), COS, Sir Nnamdi Anyaehie (2nd left), National Deputy (CENYLON), Dr Kingsley Dozie, Okey Paul and other members after they conferred the award on the Governor at the Government House, Owerri…Tuesday.

They therefore encouraged Governor Uzodimma to continue to support the Nigerian youths, maintain his leadership qualities that have endeared him to his people and his disposition to peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians, especially in Imo State.

Receiving the award, Governor Uzodimma thanked them for finding him worthy of the honour and promised to continue to get the youths together by engaging them in productive ventures because “they represent the future and the unity Nigerian is looking for.”

According to the governor, “if we get our youths together the whole country is then united.”

Governor Uzodimma said that all over the world nations bring out time to engage their youths “and ours will not be different”, adding that “looking at the coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria, it shows that even though our diversity is strong we should derive strength from it and promote Project Nigeria.”

The governor commended the initiative of the youths coming together as a great symbol to encourage national unity, peace building, promotion of Project Nigeria, and assured the Group that the honour bestowed on him will not be betrayed nor would he politicize it, rather he said he “will draw from the wisdom and continue to promote co-existence of all Nigerians as the only panacea for sustainable unity in Nigeria.”

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for standing firm in dealing with all the security challenges in the country, encouraging and promoting interventions aimed at helping the poor, and in trying to ensure that food security is achieved.

The Governor further requested all Nigerians to learn how to support their Government and encourage their leaders because, “it is only when we do this that the world will take us seriously.”

He thanked the Coalition for the honour done which he said is not only to the glory of God, but service to humanity.

The Coalition comprises young men and women from Fulani, Idoma, Fufude, Tiv, Ijaw, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa.

Present at the Executive Chambers to witness the award were the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Commissioners and other members of the State Executive Council, and other top government functionaries.

Oguwike Nwachuku

CPS/Media Adviser to the Governor, Imo State

September 1, 2020.