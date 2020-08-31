Uzodimma Inaugurates Imsu Governing Council, Urges Members To Save Varsity

Listen to article

Governor Hope Uzodimma has inaugurated the Imo State University Governing Council, urging the members to save the institution from further decay.

At the inauguration ceremony on Monday at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, the governor said the choice of the members is an opportunity to infuse fresh air into the University “because it is in dire need to bounce back to reckoning.”

Those inaugurated are His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr. Lucius Ugorji who is also the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Umuahia and the visiting Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Mbaise as Chairman Imo State University Governing Council and the Pro-Chancellor of the school.

Other members of the Council include: Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, Chief Tony Ezenna, Prof. (Ven.) Chinedu Nebo, Sir. Louis Ezeigwe, Chief Engr. Ernest Nwapa, Dr. (Mrs.) Uwandu Uzoma, Ugoeze Victoria Adaku Ekezie, Prof. Adaobi Obasi (Vice Chancellor) and others.

The Governor said that the inauguration of the Governing Council is significant for both Imo State and the University and that “it is a golden opportunity to revive the Ivory Tower that was the pride of Imo people some 20 years ago.”

He added that the choice of the members was because they have carved a niche for themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour and that they have earned solid reputation as men and women of substance in their individual trade, an indices that qualified them for the appointment.

He challenged the members to bring their reputation to bear on the University, bearing in mind the task for good quality scholarship in Imo State University as well as service to humanity.

The Governor urged the members to deploy their individual accomplishments, excellence, expertise, passion for service as effectively as necessary to actualize the dream of his administration of having a highly reputable University comparable to the best Universities in the World.

He also requested the Council to “restore in words and deeds the motto of Imo State University, which is Excellence in Service”.

“Imo State University currently is a classical example of a failed University,” Governor Uzodimma said but strongly believes that “with a star studded Governing Council such as the one inaugurated there is no doubt that Imo is on the track to realize the dreams of her founding fathers.”

“Imo people expect that though the task before the Council is quite enormous, members should employ their wealth of experience and expertise to clean up the mess that have bedeviled the State University and make it a true citadel of learning and character formation,” the governor added.

The Governor requested the Governing Council to “outline a road map for quality education offered by quality staff in a first class learning environment, find middle roles between the so-called free education in Imo State University and the provision of quality education that will not over-task the resources of Imo parents so much, nor make Government a laughing stock as a provider of questionable free education that is inimical to quality scholarship.”

He further enjoined the Council members to quickly hit the ground running and come up with policies and programmes that will reassure Imo people that the University that made them proud 20 years back is on track as he assured them of Government partnership in this regard.

In their acceptance, Chairman Imo State University Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor, His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr. Lucius Ugorji thanked the Governor for the absolute confidence reposed in them by giving them the assignment and acknowledged that though the task is daunting he has a strong believe that with the calibre of members of the Council and support of the management, staff and students the University will be returned to a centre of excellence which was the dream of the founding fathers.

He said that Imo State University deserves the best and that he and his members as inaugurated will work acidulously to ensure that the target of the governor in making Imo State University one the best Universities in Africa is realised.

He congratulated his members and promised that God willing, they will not fail the government and people of Imo State.

Present at the inauguration were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, and other members of the expanded State Executive Council.

Oguwike Nwachuku

CPS/Media Adviser to the Governor

August 31, 2020