An Expository Inquisition Into The Hallowed Place Of Nigerian Bar Association As The Most Far-reaching Regulator In Nigeria`s Legal Profession

Background

I had on 29 August 2020 read a very enlightening commentary by a very respected learned silk and human rights advocate on the sad state of affairs within the Nigerian Bar Association, among other issues, especially as they relate to membership of the Association and threat by some allegedly aggrieved NBA members to pull out. An aspect of the learned silk`s commentary had suggested that “Even though the NBA is represented in these statutory bodies it does not have the legal capacity to regulate the conduct of any lawyer who has been called to the Bar in Nigeria.” Although I do not agree with this statement, it was a comment I saw later, on 30 August 2020, on a platform that goes under the name “NBA Matters,” which informed my decision to immediately do the present paper. A learned friend, Mr. Olasupo Ojo had written that “NBA is not a union but an ordinary association like that of pepper sellers registered with the CAC. Go and dig deep pls.” I had decided to take up the challenge, and I have dug deep. The present commentary is the result of my “digging deep.” I hope my friend, Mr. Olasupo Ojo and indeed all Nigerian lawyers would read this and see that NBA is not like a “pepper-sellers` association,” but is an association of all lawyers duly called to the Nigerian Bar. Beyond this, and with the greatest respect to both the learned silk and my friend, Mr. Ojo, I hold the view that the NBA is not just a regulator in Nigeria`s legal industry, but indeed the most far-reaching regulatory body within the legal profession in Nigeria. I start by looking at the limits of section 1 of the Legal Practitioners Act, which purports to confer powers respecting “general management of the affairs of the Nigerian Bar Association” on the General Council of the Bar/Body of Benchers. I then proceed to discuss and offer examples and legal authorities, to illustrate the protuberant role and status of the NBA as a regulator of the legal profession in Nigeria. There is no doubt that, as I try to also show, beside the aforesaid, the NBA is represented in almost all other institutions, bodies and organs within the legal profession. I pray and hope that my learned seniors and friends, and indeed all NBA enthusiasts, onlookers and researchers, would find my humble efforts and contributions in this respect relevant and useful. So help me, God! Happy reading, please!