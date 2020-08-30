Ebonyi LG Polls: PDP wins 13 Councils, 171 councillorship seats.

Listen to article

The candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic party ( PDP) have won all the 13 local government areas in the Saturday council election held in Ebonyi State.

Chairman, Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) and Chief Returning Officer for the local government election, Mr Jossy Eze announced the results for the 13 local government areas in on Sunday.

Mr Eze said that the the commission has ratified the result of election conducted in 171 wards in the state and Peoples Democratic party once again won the whole seats.

He commended the candidates for their courage to stand election and congratulated them on their victory at the polls, urging them to extend their hand of fellowship to their political opponent's.

The Chairman of the Commission explained that thirteen political parties with their acronyms as AA, AAC, ADC, ADP, APGA APP, BP, LP, LLPP PDP, PRP and ZLP would participate in the Election.

He attributed the success of the election to the movement of sensitive and non sensitive materials needed for the Election early to enable eligible voters to cast their votes with strict compliance with covid 19 protocol.

On efforts to ensure adequate security during the exercise, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mrs Loveth Oda noted that the state Command had restricted vehicular movement from 8 0’ clock in the morning to 3 0’clock in the afternoon in all parts of the state.

She said security agents were deployed across the state while participating political parties signed a peace accord to ensure violence free poll.

Some Residents of the state including Mr Anthony Okpata expressed satisfaction pm the activities that gave them conducive environment to exercise their franchise but called on EBSIEC also to kerp the flag flying.

It was gathered that this is the second time Local Government Election is being conducted by Governor David Umahi led administration since he assumed office in 2015.

It could be recalled that local Government Election in Ebonyi State would have taken place on the 6th of this month but was shifted to 29th August after a court order restrained the State Independent Electoral Commission from going ahead with the poll.