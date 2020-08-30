A Standing Ovation For Amosa '91 President

Listen to article

The 1991 set of the prestigious Angus Memorial High School, Igbobi, Lagos, Nigeria today celebrates its illustrious president, Mr Segun Tolulope Akinniran for turning another page in the land of the living. Dateline is 30th August, 2020.

Doyin Ogunbona-Otor

His birthday has coincided with another Amazon's of the College, in person of Mrs Doyin Ogunbona-Otor.

During their school days, the two alumni were in Art B and C classes respectively.

Akinniran is being honoured by his fellow alumni from the diaspora for his contributions to the unity and sustained progress of the Old Students' Association.

This is contained in a release by the Public Relations Director of AMOSA '91, Mr Adetayo Adesanya.

It will be recalled that Akinniran was, early this year, one of the distinguished honorees at the 40th Anniversary of Angus Memorial High School for his contributions to human capital development in Nigeria. He is the Chief Executive Officer of LightHill Group of Companies.

A silent achiever and philanthropist, the immaculate Akinniran was appointed the Health Prefect of his 1991 set apart from other leadership roles in the school.

Adesanya notes that a Zoom meeting has been scheduled in honour of Akinniran and Ogunbona-Otor to allow colleagues from the Diaspora shower their prayers and wishes on the two great colleagues.