Enugu Airport Reopens To Flights On Sunday, 30th August 2020

As the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu opens to flight on Sunday 30th August 2020, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika will be in Enugu before Sunday, to monitor the finishing touches.

A statement by Mr. James Odaudu, the Director of press in the Ministry said that the Minister will also ensure that nothing stands in the way of the planned reopening.

The statement said the Minister has given assurance that everything possible was being done to ensure that the people of the South East region who are the major beneficiaries of the project, begin to enjoy flight operations at the airport from Sunday after several months of locking down the airport for runway repairs.

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu was shut down in August 2019 to enable the Federal government reconstruct the runway which had become so dilapidated that aviation experts described it as an accident waiting to happen.

Sirika also commends the governors of the South East states especially Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for joining efforts with the Ministry of Aviation to ensure a successful return of activities at the airport.