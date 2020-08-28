Pdp National Chairman Urges Fg, Inec To Adopt E - Voting, Digital Registration.

Listen to article

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus has urged the Federal government and Independent Electoral Commission to adopt digital registration and electronic voting during election.

The National Chairman made this known at the grand finale of Peoples Democratic Party Local Government Area mega campaign in Pa Ngele Oruta stadium, Abakaliki Ebonyi state.

He said that they will ask Federal government and Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the same stressing that with such measure on ground, the electoral process will be devoid of struggle, killing and desperation.

Prince Secondus maintained that if people can be at the comfort of their homes and vote, their votes will count, Nigerians can equally do the same bearing in mind that Nigeria Bar Association has tried it and it worked for them.

He further stated that PDP controlled States have sustained governance in Nigeria urging all the states not controlled by PDP to go to Ebonyi and all other PDP controlled States to learn good governance.

On the PDP candidates for the local government election, the National Chairman charged them to follow the footprint of their leader, the Governor of Ebonyi state who has distinguished himself in the art of good governance.

" I commend Governor Umahi for his numerous accomplishments in the area of Infrastructural development of the State and I also support in proposing e-Voting System during general elections in the country.

"There should be e-voting. It will stop all forms of desperation from politicians. This is possible. We will tell the Federal Government about it; the killings and desperation are too much. This is a task that must be done. It will stop all the killings", he concluded

Earlier, Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi said he will never disenfranchise anybody who wants to contest for any position in the state stressing that people are to exercise their franchise as many times as possible as far as their people want them.

Umahi further assured the people that he will never impose any candidate on them rather he would allow the will of God and that of the people to prevail since power belongs to the people.

He said that the state has put transparent measures in place to ensure that the peoples choice emerge victorious adding that that was what transpired in the just concluded primaries for the local government elections.