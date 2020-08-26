Col. Milland Dixon Dikio Appointed Presidential Amnesty Coordinator.

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Daily Independent has gathered.

A credible source in the Presidency said the appointment of Dikio, who hails from Rivers state takes immediate effect.

It will be recalled that the President suspended Prof. Charles Dokubo, the former Coordinator in February 2020 following numerous allegations and petitions.