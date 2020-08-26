TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

August 26, 2020 | General News

Col. Milland Dixon Dikio Appointed Presidential Amnesty Coordinator.

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Daily Independent has gathered.

A credible source in the Presidency said the appointment of Dikio, who hails from Rivers state takes immediate effect.

It will be recalled that the President suspended Prof. Charles Dokubo, the former Coordinator in February 2020 following numerous allegations and petitions.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.