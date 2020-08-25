Desist from Harassing Dr Obadiah Mailafiya; HURIWA tells Nigerian Security Agents.

Listen to article

The prominent Human Right group-: Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on the Nigerian Security Agents to desist from what it describes as unnecessary harassment of citizen Dr Obadiah Mailafia a former deputy governor of the CBN.

HURIWA wants the Inspector General of Police and other relevant security agencies to instead act on the information revealed by Mailafia during an interview he granted Nigerian Info radio station on August 10th 2020 where he alleged that certain repented terrorists had told him that a certain Northern Governor is the commander of Boko Haram. The interview had led to widespread discussions in the media both within and outside Nigeria.

The DSS had on 12th of August issued an invitation to Dr Mailafia to report to their Jos Area office the next day being 13th August 2020 a meeting that eventually saw the ex CBN banker interrogated for 6 hours before he was released on bail.

On the 16th of August 2020 the DSS issued another invitation to Mailafia who reported at the Jos Area office of the DSS on the 17th of August 2020. The meeting lasted for approximately 40 minutes and the Oxford trained Economist was released.

On the 22nd of August, the Nigerian Police which should be working hand in hand with the DSS issued another invitation to Mailafia via the office of a DIG Force CID to report to the force Headquarter Abuja on 24th of August 2020 for another round of interrogations.

Even though Mailafia didn't honor the police invitation after his lawyers obtained a court injunction, HURIWA is worried that the invitation of the police amount to harassment and violation of the rights of Mailafia considering the fact that the DSS a federal intelligence service is already investigating the issue.

HURIWA therefore calls on the Inspector General of Police to stop any further invitation to the Sanga Born Economist cum banker and allow the DSS continue with their investigation.

HURIWA also calls on the police and other relevant security agencies in the country to dig deeper using the information provided by Mailafia to unravel the Governor and any other persons involved with the terrorists who have continued to wreck havoc across the country.

HURIWA is also concerned that while no single terrorist has even been prosecuted and convicted for terrorism under this administration, law abiding citizens who speak against the activities of these terrorists and government's lackadaisical handling of the situation are hunted down for arrest and sometimes incarseration.

The Human Right crusaders also calls on the Nigerian government to protect Dr Mailafia from threats and persecution.

Signed. COMRADE EMMANUEL ONWUBIKO:

NATIONAL COORDINATOR.

Miss. Zainab Yusuf:

Director, National Media Affairs.

HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA).

25TH AUGUST 2020.