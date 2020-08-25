Bandits abduct bride hours after wedding

Listen to article

A newlywed bride and a nursing mother have been abducted at Sutti village in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state by suspected bandits.

A source said the bride was taken while being conveyed to her groom's home on Wednesday, August 19.

According to the source, the nursing mother, who is the wife of Magajin Garin Sulli, was kidnapped with her baby at their residence on Thursday night.

The source told Daily Trust that the bandits also kidnapped yet-to-be ascertained number of traders along Balle-Tangaza road on Wednesday.

“The traders were coming back to Tangaza from Balle in two commercial vehicles. They rammed into a roadblock mounted by the bandits, who ordered them out of the vehicles and whisked them away.

“As at last Friday, nothing is heard about them but the vehicles are still there at the spot of their abduction,” the source added.

The source noted that one of the two drivers shot by the bandits was discharged from the hospital while the remaining one didn't survive the gun shot.

It was learnt that some of the villages had been deserted for fear of attack.

“There is a village called Garin Alfarma which most of its residents relocated to Gidan Madi, the headquarter of Tangaza for fear of the hoodlums,” it noted

A security source confirmed to Daily Trust that there have been series of kidnapping in Tangaza and Gudu local government areas, especially in the night.

“They (bandits) usually operate in the night. They come to remote places that we cannot reach in time due to their terrain, abduct their victims and run away,” he said

“Just Saturday, we arrested some suspected bandits and their informants at Gudu,” he said.

The spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq who confirmed the development said there was a joint patrol currently taking place in the area.

“We have intensified patrol to secure the area, arrest the hoodlums and rescue the abductees,” he said. (Daily Trust)