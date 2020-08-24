Shoe cobbler bags 16 months imprisonment for stealing phone

Listen to article

A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo today convicted and sentenced a 19- year- old shoe cobbler, Henry Mohammed to 16 months imprisonment for stealing an Infinix hot 8 phone valued N 37,000.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that the convict committed the offence on 22nd of August, 2020 at about 05:00pm at Railway line, behind First Bank, Aregbesola area, Osogbo.

Inspector Elisah said that the convict unlawfully entered into the shop of one Albert Titilayo to steal phone.

The prosecutor said that the offence committed by the convict was contrary to and punishable under Section 414 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The convict pleaded guilty to the two count charge.

The Defense Counsel, Kehinde Adepoju prayed the court to temper justice with mercy. He added that the convict is a first time offender.

The Magistrate, Ishola Omisade sentenced the convict to 16months imprisonment for the two count without an option of fine.