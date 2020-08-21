"Agric Remains Sure Alternative To Oil Driven Economy", Umahi.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has called on the people of the State including youths to engage in Agriculture as it remains a sure alternative to an oil driven economy.

The Governor who stated this during the Launching/inauguration of State Chapter/Excos of the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria (NSSAN) at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, explained that with the full participation of Nigerians in Agriculture, the Country's economy would be boosted beyond the level it is presently.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Moses Nomeh, the Governor added that as youths participate in Agriculture, the rate of youth restiveness and societal vices will be reduced drastically.

"We have lots of golden opportunities in Agriculture. What we need now is an Agriculture-driven economy as oil prices are going down. Youth participation in Agriculture will boost the economy and reduce societal vices.

"There will be an enabling environment for SESAME to strive. We have a lot of opportunities in Agriculture. We encourage the young people to go into farming because there are lots of opportunities therein. Agriculture is a sure alternative to oil. We bring every information on Agriculture to the grassroot. The policy of Government is one man 5 hectre."

In his remarks, the National President of the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria (NSSAN), Alhaji Sheriff Balogun stated that the State "is the first State in the whole Southern part of the country to successfully lunch and inaugurate her State Chapter of this great Association."

"It is relevant and important to disclose at this point that Sesame Seed is currently the number one leading foreign exchange earner to the country's economy today. Therefore, Ebonyi State farmers' decision to choose Sesame Seed ahead of all other states in the Southern part of this country is a very timely wisdom."