Emir Of Fika Flags Off 10,000 Tree Seedlings Planting In Potiskum

In an effort to curtail the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, the Emir of Fika who is also the Chairman, Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammadu Idrissa on Wednesday Flagged off 2020 planting of 10,000 tree seedlings at Janga Siri farmland along Fika road in Potiskum town of Yobe state.

In his opening address, the Monarch said that problem of serious land degradation through uncontrolled and senseless destruction of live trees and natural vegetation gingered him to embark on the programme.

"On behalf of members of Fika Emirate Council and the Local Organizing Committee of this ceremony, we wish to acknowledge the efforts of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni (Baraden Fika) for his tireless efforts in revamping the state’s lost Glory not only in the field of afforestation that we are all gathered here to take part in, but also other areas of citizenry demands", Idrissa said.

He cautioned traditional and Community leaders against unnecessary felling of tress in their domains.

"Today, the rate at which desert encroachment is advancing is really threatening and alarming which calls for rapid response and all hands should be on deck to save our future environment.

"We therefore, want to use this occasion to seriously warn that we shall not tolerate any act of deforestation and destruction of natural vegetation in any District of Fika Emirate and will not therefore hesitate to punish any offender that engages in these unpatriotic acts, neither shall we compromise", Idrissa added.

According to him, uprightness and self-example would be the virtue expected of any traditional ruler to check the menace of felling of live trees.

The royal father further explained that a lot of encouragement would be given to the patrol team to arrest and confiscate live trees cut for fuel or other domestic purposes while the vehicle involved would also be impounded for a period of time at the Zonal Forestry office.

He also assured that Routes from Janga Dole to Socol junction and from Male Village Area to SOCOL Junction would be extensively patrolled day and night to track down violators who engage in midnight felling of tress.

"To show our commitment in supporting this programme, we wish to state that in the first quarter of 2021, we shall embark on an Emirate wide tour to assess the efforts of all our District Heads towards this programme.

"Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, for the current 2020 campaign, the Districts of Fika, Janga, Ngalda, Maluri and Goya will receive 600 seedlings each while the other remaining Districts will be allocated 500 seedlings each.

"We would therefore, like to enjoin all to take the responsibility of nursing and protecting the seedlings allocated to you. Any District Head that excels in the programme will be honoured and rewarded", Muhammadu said.

The Monarch also appealed to Local Government Counci's for the re-establishment of Tree Nursery Plantation which according to him was abandoned for long.

"Secondly, to enact a law with heavy penalty in an effort towards controlling of deforestation and destruction of natural vegetation", the royal father added.

Also speaking at the occasion, the State Commissioner of Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa appreciated the Monarch for queuing into Governor Maimala Buni's climate change on the preservation of environment for future use.