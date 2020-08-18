Gov Zulum Unveils, Presents A Compendium Of His One Year In Office (Photos)

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has unveiled public presentation of a compendium of his one year in office Monday in Maiduguri.

The compendium in content has 330 pages comprising of 336 selected straight news stories, features, news analysis, opinions, comments and editorials as well as selected photonews published by various print and broadcast as well as online media organisations both locally, nationally and internationally .

It was initiated by the SA to the Govenror PR Strategy, Isa Gusau and compiled through a research team work of media experts and practitioners as well as mass communicatiom consultants while the coordinating and supervising team was spearheaded by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications and Public Relations Strategy, Malam Isa Umar Gusau.

Governor Babagana Zulum while officially presentating compendium of his first year in office, ” tagged ,” First Vedict” , at the Multi Purpose Hall of the Gobernment House Maiduguri Monday said, “I thank members of the press for supporting me and made my efforts not only known to the people of Borno state but the world in general”.

" You stood with us in Borno throughout the thick and thin without running away despite the Boko Haram Insurgency. Your stories have attracted a lot of commendations and awards to me and endeared me to many people without you, it wouldn’t have been possible.

"This compendium which consists of my stories, reports, speeches, opinions, and editorials will serve as a research document to students of history, security and governance and others who have interest “, Zulum said.

” The history of Nigeria and democracy cannot be complete without the contributions of the media.. I also want to appreciate the management of Tell Magazine for giving me special recognition with Special award for ” courage and leadership” .

"These your compendium and award are challenges to me to do more. I I assure you , I will do more. Insha Allah. I Will be more committed and determined todo.more .

"As I have been saying , nobody has the right to take my life. It is only God. We will continue to do our best in providing services to the people.as I took oath to do so *, Zulum said.

Earlier, the Compendium Reviewer, Professor Danjuma Gambo of the Mass Communication Department, University of Maiduguri said ,” the news stories, features, opinions, comments, news analyses and editorials were independently written by the reporters and media organisations without been sensored that is why the Compendium is a " Real.Verdict “.

” in my life as practicing journalist and a teacher, I have not seen this kind of Compendium because usually this kind of Compendium used to be compiled at the end of the tenure of a governor but this Compendium, titled ” First Verdict ” was compiled in the first one year of Governor Zulum’s in office”, Gambo said.

Presenting the Tell Magazine Special Award 2020 Governor of the Year for Courage in Leadership t o Governor Babagama Umara Zulum, the President of the Tell Magazine, Mr. Nosa Igiebor said", “Congratulations sir. Leadership entails courage, commitment to the ideals of selfless service and unwavering dedication to pursue the service for the benefits of the people you lead and serve. Since your assumption of office as Governor, you have consistently demonstrated these sterling qualities of leadership.”

“Your style and substance are unmistakable and a welcome breath of fresh air to Nigeria’s sterile political space of self-aggrandisement. We are, indeed, very impressed by your resolve and determination to succeed in your mandate of delivering the dividends of democracy to the long-suffering people of Borno.

" While some other state administrators, including those whose domains enjoy relative peace, reel out excuses to the citizenry but you have remained undaunted in fulfilling your promises to a state that is under siege.

“Your boldness to state things in black and white no matter the circumstances, has endeared you to many. In short, you have become the voice of the voiceless as you have proven that government is not for the fainthearted, neither is timidity or criminal silence a prerequisite for real term growth and development" Isiegbor said

Responding to the special award , Governor Zulum thanked the management of Tell Communications, he said ," I consider the award a challenge to do more".