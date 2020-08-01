Eid el-Kabir: El Rufai felicitates with Muslims, preaches peace

Listen to article

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appealed to all communities in the state to uphold peace and harmony in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He also tasked all citizens to let their faiths incline them to law-abiding conduct.

The governor, who made the appeal in an Eid el-Kabir message on Friday, called for prayers for the peace, progress and development of the country.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the governor congratulated the Muslim community on the festival of sacrifice.

He appealed for reflections on the tradition of deep faith that underscores the festival.

El Rufai urged citizens to remain conscious of the continuing peril of COVID-19 and to protect themselves and others by complying with the health protocols.

The governor called for caution and personal responsibility, given that “this is the first religious festival since the COVID-19 pandemic began for which congregational prayers in open spaces are permitted”.

He said that while strict lockdown conditions had since been eased, the dangers from the virus had not abated, making it important that citizens should continue to show concern for the health and well being of others.(NAN)