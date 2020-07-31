Sallah: Archbishop distributes rice to Muslims

Listen to article

The Archbishop of Jos Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Matthew Audu, on Thursday distributed some rice to the Muslim communities in Plateau as they celebrates Eid-el-Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Archbishop was represented by Rev. Fr Blaise Agwom, Director, Dialogue Reconciliation and Peace (DREP) Centre Jos.

Audu said that the gesture was a token of his appreciation for the peaceful coexistence between Christian and Muslims in the state.

“It is an appreciation of the collaboration between Christians and Muslims communities that has entrench peace and peaceful coexistence.

“I am talking about the Catholic Archbishop of Jos and particularly the DREP Centre. I wish to felicitate with you as you celebrate and pray for a peaceful sallah in good health,” he said.

He said that the rice would be distributed to groups including; the Jama'atul Nasril Islam (JNI), Hausa Community, Miyetti Allah, The Federation of Muslim Women's Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and JIBWIS among others.

Alhaji Sani Mudi, on behalf of the groups, appreciated the Archbishop and DREP for the gesture.

Mudi said that it was not the quantity that matters but the spirit behind the giving.

“We are not surprise by this gesture by DREP, we are critical stakeholders and have been part of DREP since its inception.

“The gesture strengthens our hope in enduring collaboration for fruitful result. We will continue to work for peace in Plateau and indeed Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)