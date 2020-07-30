The Truth about Igwe Uyanwa's Suspension.

Listen to article

In a rare demonstration of executive sanction, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuedike) last week, suspended the traditional ruler of Ukwulu in Dunukofia Local Government Area and Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council, Anambra Central zone for a period of one year.The Governor's action was seen as the last option to stem reckless acts of the monarch's, bordering on insurbordination and insincerity so as to restore order and public confdence.

The traditional ruler of Ukwulu who has been dogged by pockets of discontent since he assumed office, reportedly embarked on a cause of action that is contrary to the mandate of his stool which pitched him against other royal fathers in the zone. Igwe Uyanwa was said to have deployed deception to lure other royal fathers to a laison with intent to further a personal agenda and when confronted by his colleagues deployed blackmail in contravention of the rules thus threatening public order and peace in the area.

On receipt of petitions and damning evidence against Igwe Uyanwa, Governor Obiano summoned him and asked him to retrace his steps and apologize to his colleagues. Igwe Uyanwa was said to be full of remorse, but rather than act accordingly he went away to act a rebel to the authorities, defying them to do their worst.

Thus the governor was compelled to invoke Section 10 (B) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law of 1981 to reign in on Igwe Uyanwa in order to avoid possible breakdown of the peace.