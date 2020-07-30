There is complete sabotage by the military in the fight against insurgency - Gov Zulum

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said that "there is s complete sabotage in the fight against insurgency in the North East and the attack on his convoy".

He also asserted that the Federal government have to look into the Command and Control structure of the Nigerian military high command within the theatre command of operation Lafiyà Dole in Maiduguri.

Zulum who was in Boko Haram Terrorist's stronghold and volatile town of Baga on anassessment visit on the possibility of how the IDPs from the town can return to their homes have to whisked into the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squard ( FSARS) armoured carrrier vehicles and sneaked out of the town.

Speaking on the Baga town attack on his convoy in an interview with Journalists Thursday in Monguno, Governor Zulum said, " as far as I am concerned, what happened in Baga is a complete sabotage by the military. There is no Boko Haram in Baga".

' I wonder, we have over 1181 soldiers in Baga, 72 officers, 107 solders, 400 soldiers in mile 4 and 1900 solders in Monguno. I see no reason why only 5 Boko Haram will stop them from occupying Baga town", Zulum said.

The governor added, " the troops have been in mile 4 for over one year. There is complete sabotage. The problem is not with President Buhari, or General Buratai but the Command and Control stricture. There is need to looked into command structure."

" We have over 80,000 IDPs in Monguno. They cannot continue to depend on INGO and others for food,. We have created opportunity for them to go back to their communities and continue with their businesses and farming activites.

"After Sallah we are going allow people to go back to kukawa and we will give time to the military, if they will not clear Baga, we will mobilized our hunters, CJTF, and Vigilantes to recapture Baga , we cannot continue like this. People have to take their destiny in their hsnds." Zulum said

The governor who first visited Kukawa town, the headquarters of Kujawa Local Government Area before proceeding to Baga town to inspect the Lake Chad Water ways which provide job opportunities to over 10 million fishermen. People who engaged in farming and fishing activities in the Borno North has been denied Access by the military while the residents were displaced when Boko Haram Terrorists launched a serious Attack on the famous fish town, Baga.

It could be recalled that members of the Boko Haram insurgents had attacked and sacked residents of Baga town including the headquarters of Multi National Joint Task Force ( MNJTF) and the hoisted their Flags in 2015 which was reclaimed by the Nigerian and Multi National Forces, since then there has not been civilian presence in the town.

.