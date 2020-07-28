NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather from Tuesday to Thursday

Listen to article

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and thundery weather conditions from Tuesday to Thursday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted isolated thunderstorms over the north on Tuesday to affect parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, and Kaduna during the morning hours.

“ There are prospects of a few thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon/evening period. The central states should experience rains over Jos, Abuja, kwara, Minna and Kogi during the morning hours.

“ Later in the afternoon/evening periods isolated thunderstorm is expected over Plateau. Places like Osogbo and Lagos should experience drizzle with chances of rains over Imo, Anambra and Ebonyi in the morning period.

“Afternoon/evening period holds prospects of light thunderstorms

over inland cities of south east and Abeokuta in south west. A cloudy morning is expected over coastal cities with chances of morning rains over Port-Harcourt and Eket,“ it said.

The agency further predicted rains over the region during the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet forecast cloudy skies on Wednesday over the northern region in the morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening time.

The agency further forecast prospects of light rains over Nasarawa, Abuja, Benue, and Niger in the morning.

“ During the afternoon and evening hours, light thunderstorms are expected over parts of the central cities. Cloudy morning is expected over the inland with chances of few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening periods.

“Light continuous rains are expected over the coast throughout the forecast period, “ it said.

According to it, a few thunderstorms are expected over Kaduna and Yola during the Thursday`s morning hours.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms over the northern region later in the day.

It envisaged the central cities to experience rains in the morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening period.

“ Moderate rains are expected over the south eastern region leaving the south west and Yenegoa cloudy in the morning hours.

“Ogun, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and the south east coast should anticipate moderate rains in the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.(NAN)