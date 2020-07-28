Kano Govt distributes 2m face masks to drivers, students

Listen to article

The Kano State Government has distributed over two million face masks to various groups in the state, in an effort to stem further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution of the face masks was carried out by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje..

Ganduje said that the gesture would go a long way in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

According to him, National Association of Transport Owners (NARTO), the National Union of Transport Workers (NURTW), student unions and market associations, among others will benefit from the exercise.

Ganduje said that the state government had made the wearing of face mask compulsory in public places across the state.

“If the state government wants to sustain the efforts it has made in curtailing the disease, COVID-19 protocols must be followed.

“Although Kano State is winning the war against Coronavirus, there are some issues to stick to, especially coordination among the stakeholders to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“We have also observed that people are not comfortable with wearing face masks, which is a very important preventive measure.

“We are working with relevant stakeholders, especially security agents to ensure total compliance in the state,” he said.

Ganduje said that transport unions must ensure that the face masks are distributed to their members and drivers must ensure every passenger wears one before boarding their vehicle.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Nasiru Gawuna, said that the state government had earlier distributed three million pieces of face masks to various organisations.

Gawuna, however, urged the public to take responsibility to complement the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, said that the Emirate Council would sensitise the people on te need to abide by the COVID-19 protocols for the general well-being of the public.

“We are calling on the good people of Kano State to abide by the laid down rules and regulations, especially, during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations,” he said.(NAN)