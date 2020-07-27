July 27: God’s Plans for Your Life

Listen to article

To understand and develop your vision, you must remember that vision always emanates from purpose. Why? God is the author of vision, and it is His nature to be purposeful in everything he does. Every time God appeared on the scene in human history, it was because He wanted something specific accomplished and was actively working it out through people’s lives.

God is God of action based on purpose, moreover, His purposes are eternal. Psalm 33: 11 says, “The plans of the Lord Stand firm forever, the purpose of his heart through all generations.” And Isaiah 14:24 says, “The Lord Almighty has sworn, ‘Surely, as I have planned, so will it be and as I have purposed, so will it stand.”’ Nothing can get in the way of God’s purposes; they always come to pass. God created everything to fulfill a purpose in life.

You may have been a surprise to your parents, but you were not a surprise to God! He has given you a special vision to fulfill. The Scriptures say, “For he chose us in him before the creation of the world…” (Ephesians 1:4). God planned in advance all that you were born to become and accomplish.

I am continually positive about life because I know that God created me for a purpose and that He will bring that purpose to pass. Do you believe that about yourself? Do you know that your life has a purpose? Note: You should understand that your life has a purpose in God. The Lord’s Will for your life is His purpose for your destiny.

Let’s pray: Father, You chose me for yourself before the creation of the world and You created me with a purpose. Reveal Your plans to me; I desire to live a positive and significant life before You. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Psalm 43-45; Acts 27:27-44

God's Will is His Plans for Your Life.