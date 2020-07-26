Huriwa Bemoans Silence Of Sultan; Catholic Bishops; Can On The Ceaseless Killings In Southern Kaduna State:

Listen to article

The Prominent Civil Rights Advocacy group -:HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has asked the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Sa'iaidu Abubakar Muhammadu, a retired military General; His Excellency John Cardinal Onaiyekan the most senior Catholic clergy in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to speak out in condemnation of the Federal and Kaduna State governments for permitting the ongoin genocide in the Christian dominated Southern Kaduna State by armed Fulani herdsmen and armed mercenaries.

HURIWA has specifically condemned the Kaduna state govermmemt for imposing a curfew in the Southern Kaduna State affected by these attacks but deliberately fails to stop the armed Fulani herdsmen from successfully waging war on the unarmed civilians in their sleeps even as the soldiers and police deployed stand by and do nothing to stop these attacks and arrest the armed Fulani herdsmen. "why declare a dubious curfew to cage the victims from protecting their homes and saving their lives but their killers are never restrained by these fake curfews?"

Declaring that their silence has become so intolerably Loud and callous, the Rights group said it is shameful that Christian faithfuls are slaughtered like goats by armed Fulani herdsmen yet the body of the hierarchies of the organised religions in Nigeria including the Moslems made up of over 65 million Nigerians led by the Sultan of Sokoto; the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria made of over 45 million Nigerian Catholics, the Pentecostal Fellowships of Nigeria made up of over 35 million and the official leadership of Christian denominations in Nigeria- the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are going about their life as if those being decimated by persons clearly licenced by the authorities to kill at will go about their daredevil activities of killing, maiming and destroying lives and property of the people of Southern Kaduna State.

The Rights group said the leadership of the International Court of Justice in The Hague NETHERLANDS headed by a Nigeria has become so polluted and morally compromised so much so that the President of ICC Chile Eboe-Osuji has become a frequent visitor to the Presidential mansion in Abuja to see it's current occupant- President Muhammadu Buhari and has failed to act on the numerous petitions sent to the International Criminal court in The Hague NETHERLANDS by dozens of NGOs in Nigeria including the HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA). "Is the ICC so blind and weak ethically to have a President who visits a President in Nigeria accused by multiple sources of being guilty of crimes against humanity by not taking any actions to stop the mass killings of the citizens and punish the offenders?" This is ridiculous!

In a statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, the group stated that it has become imperative to ask the President of the United States of America Mr.. Donald Trump and other World leaders including the Holy See led by Pope Francis to quickly step in to stop the constant decimation of Nigerian by armed Fulani herdsmen and terrorists who are not in any way being stopped from carrying out these acts of infamy and terrorism against the largely Christian dominated Southern Kaduna State by the Nigerian Government led by a Fulani President and the Kaduna State Governor who is also a Fulani.

"These killings have gone on for far too long, and we have continued to appeal to the consciences of the good people of Nigeria to stand up and demonstrate against the unwillingness of the current Federal government to intervene and arrest, prosecute and punish these mass murderers who are clearly operating like persons thoroughly authorised to go about these meticulous activities of mass decapitation and slaughter of citizens of Nigeria who live in Southern Kaduna State their ancestral hometowns by armed Fulani herdsmen who want to deprive them of the Fundamental rights to own immovable property and their fundamental human right to life as enshrined in Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the plethora of International treaties and global laws including the UNIVERSAL DECLARATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS.