Gov Zulum Condoles with Kwara Governor over his father’s Denise

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has commiserated with Governor Abdulrahman Abdul-Razaq of Kwara State over the demise of his father and elder statesman, AbdulGaniyu Abdul-Razaq (SAN), who died in Saturday at 93.

Governor Zulum in a condolence message released by his Spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau Sunday, said the late elder statesman was a legend on the good side of history.

“Our late father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq was a legend and even in death, he still is, especially with his all-time record of being Northern Nigeria’s first lawyer, first Commissioner of Finance in Kwara State during the 70s, a former Nigerian ambassador, and at different times, President and Vice President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

"Late Baba’s lifetime was of huge impact to so many. He was a mentor and role model to generations. He will aways be remembered for the good things he did and the good ways he lived. I commiserate with my brother and colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Razaq and his family; I commiserate with our elders, brothers and sisters in Kwara State, the northern Nigeria and other parts of our dear country.

" May Allah grant our late father His endless mercy, admit him into aljanna, and give the immediate family and all of us, the fortitude to bear the exit of a statesman, to whose memory, is eternal honour, respect and the gratitude of many Nigerians” Zulum was quoted to have said.