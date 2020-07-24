Gov. Zulum Chairs virtual commissioning of projects by Pantami's ministry (Photos)

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Thursday Chaired a virtual commissioning of six (6) projects executed by parastatals supervised by Dr Isa Ali Pantami, minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

The event took place at the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, annex complex at Idu, Abuja. Minister of finance and national planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and that of works and housing, Raji Fashola were in attendance.

The six projects mostly to enhance communication anf access to ICT in the north and south of Nigeria were executed by the NCC, the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA and the Nigeria Communications satelite.

In his chairing remarks, Governor Zulum commended Dr Pantami for his efficient supervision and policy direction of the parastatals under his ministry.

“The establishment of these six (6) projects in different parts of the country will no doubt create employment opportunities and stimulate the national economy. Honestly speaking, the activities of the ministry of communication was not known to many of us prior to the coming of Pantami.”

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, virtually commissioned the projects that include a Tertiary Institution Knowledge Center in Enugu, the Nigeria Communications Satellite Northwest Regional Office, Kaduna, an IT Hub at ABU Zaria in Kaduna, an Emergency Communications Center also in Kaduna town, an IT Community Center in Daura, Katsina, and an Information Technology Development Hub at the University of Lagos.

The minister, who gave an insightful remark on how Nigeria stands to benefit from the digital economy, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in March 2020, unveiled a National Digital Economy Policy for a digital Nigeria which was initiated by Pantami’s Ministry.

Meanwhile, during the event, host minister Dr Isa Ali Pantami, minister of works and housing, Fashola and his colleague from the ministry of Finance, Zainab Ahmed took turns to commend Governor Zulum’s achievements in Borno within one year. The ministers nicked named Zulum as an action Governor.